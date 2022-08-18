Fugitive injured in shooting involving US Marshals in Tempe

Authorities said the shooting occurred near McClintock Drive and east Rio Salado Parkway Thursday evening.

TEMPE, Ariz. — An armed robbery suspect is in the hospital after being shot by members of the U.S. Marshals Arizona Task Force.

Authorities said the shooting occurred near McClintock Drive and east Rio Salado Parkway Thursday evening.

U.S Marshals said the incident began when task force members attempted to apprehend a fugitive wanted for robbery, burglary, theft and escape charges out of Washington near north McClintock Drive and east Rio Salado Parkway.

When task force members attempted to arrest the suspect, who was in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, the suspect reached into the backseat and pulled out a handgun. Task Force members fired on the suspect, striking him, U.S Marshals said.

The suspect was taken into custody, and first aid was administered on scene before he was transported to the hospital, U.S Marshals said. His current condition is unknown at this time.



No officers or civilians were injured during this incident, according to U.S. Marshals.

U.S Marshals said the Tempe Police Department is taking over the investigation.

The suspect is not being identified at this time.

