'It's hard to accept': Friends remember man who was shot and killed while working at Phoenix Chevron

Friends describe 30-year-old Shane Knoll as hardworking, fun to be around, and someone who could always be counted on.

PHOENIX — The family of a Phoenix convenience store clerk is in mourning after 30-year-old Shane Knoll was shot and killed while at work Wednesday evening.

Ray Yslava, can't shake the images of Wednesday's deadly shooting that took place at a Phoenix Chevron near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

"It's hard to accept. It's tragic what I seen," he said. "Every time I close my eyes and think about it, I was seeing that guy and think of Shane. Like what was he going through knowing he was struggling with that guy in there?"

Phoenix police said Knoll was inside working when he asked 40-year-old Jaime Flores, to leave. They said he refused, and the two began fighting. Knoll pulled out a gun, but Flores was able to take the weapon away. Authorities said Flores shot and killed Knoll, walked outside, and killed himself.

"Why?" asked Yslava. "That's what I'm thinking about. Why would he do that?"

Yslava works at Greg Clark Automotive Specialists, located right next to Chevron. He said Shane and him became friends and that he always enjoyed talking with him.

"Shane was a good guy," he remembers. "Every time he came by here on his skateboard, he'd say 'hi' and wave at us."

Yslava described Shane as hardworking, fun to be around, and someone who could always be counted on.

"Recently, I had two guys; they wanted to jump me out here in the parking lot," Yslava said. "This was about four months ago; he came out to my rescue and helped me out because I was the only one out here at the time."

Shane's mother spoke with 12News over the phone, saying Shane was loved. That he enjoyed skateboarding, cars, and bicycles and that the news was horrific to hear.

The area, Yslava also says, is plagued with people causing problems.

"They'll come here, and there are no facilities, so they come out here, and they go to our restrooms and do what they do back in our parking lot and their parking lot," he said. "It's gotten really bad ever since the light rail came in."

He just never expected those problems to escalate into this.

"I don't want to remember him dying in there," said Yslava. "I couldn't sleep last night."

And as he tries to erase Wednesday's chaos, he said he'll always remember Shane and the laughs they shared.

"His smile, always wearing his beanie hat," he chuckled. "That was Shane, a good guy."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Shane's family with funeral costs. You can click here if you'd like to donate.

Up to Speed