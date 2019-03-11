PHOENIX — Phoenix police say two officers were injured in an overnight incident near 28th Street and Roeser Road. One officer was shot and another was bitten by a K9.

At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, officers were called to a home near 28th Street and Roeser Road for a report of a man with weapons barricaded in the home along with two female victims. Shots were fired inside the home as well.

Officers responded and tried negotiating to get the suspect to come out.

Eventually on Sunday morning, officers approached the home and two officers were injured.

The suspect and two female victims were also shot. All three were hospitalized in critical condition. Police said the two female victims' injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Another person in the home, an adult man, was not injured.

Both officers are expected to recover, police say.

This is a developing story. We will update with new information as it becomes available.