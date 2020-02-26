Four individuals with possible Arizona gang ties have been arrested after allegedly assaulting and robbing two men in January, according to authorities in Maricopa County.

The pre-planned burglary was orchestrated by 20-year-old Asia Metoyer, authorities said. Metoyer and another one of the suspects, Sahrai Garcia, contacted the two victims on Facebook.

After meeting Garcia through social media, the two men agreed to meet Garcia and drove to pick her up near 35th and Nothern avenues, authorities stated. The two victims reported seeing Metoyer drop off Garcia in a maroon Chevy Tahoe at the meeting location.

According to court documents, the victims then drove Garcia back to one of the victim's apartment. Not long after arriving at the home, two people accompanied by Metoyer entered the apartment, threatening the two victims with firearms.

One of the victims attempted to disarm Metoyer but failed, authorities said. The two victims were then struck with firearms in the head and face by the three suspects. One of the victims was handcuffed and the other was led to the bathroom at gunpoint.

RELATED:

Phoenix police investigating 2 armed robberies at grocery stores

Robbery looks unlikely as motive in killing of rapper Pop Smoke, police say

Metoyer began listing items in the apartment to take, including cell phones, backpacks, and a dog, according to court documents. They also stole a Jeep Cherokee from the victims after taking the keys.

Court documents say that the maroon Chevy Tahoe was also seen leaving the scene.

Days after the armed robbery, Tucker was seen driving the Chevy Tahoe, authorities said. They contacted him and he was questioned about the crime.

Court documents state Tucker admitted to being at the scene of the crime along with the other defendants. He also said that Metoyer organized the robbery and approached him about it, providing a gun and vehicle.

Asia is a documented member of the Orangewood Mafia Crips, but denied it during her Mirandized interview, authorities said. She did provide details of the gang and admitted to associating with members of the gang.

One of the victims identified Tucker and Metoyer in a photo lineup after the incident and both victims were able to identify Garcia in a photo line-up.

All four of the suspects have been charged with multiple crimes, including burglary in the first degree and aggravated assault.