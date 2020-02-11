4 people arrested after a firearm was shown to Trump supporters

NOGALES, Ariz. — Two adults and two teens were arrested after a weapons incident against a gathering of Trump supporters on Sunday afternoon in Nogales.
Nogales officers responded to the 200 block of West Mariposa Road at around 12:30 p.m. for a report that a group of people were not wearing masks. Officers learned when they arrived that it was a gathering of Trump supporters, police said.
While officers were on the scene, someone relayed information that a man had approached the group and displayed a handgun. Officers located the suspect in the parking lot in a black sedan, police said.
While officers attempted to detain the man, two girls and another male attempted to prevent the arrest. All four were taken into custody, police said.
Stephanie Andrade, 22, Ricardo Rivera, 23, a 16-year-old female and 14-year-old male are facing charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, threatening and intimidation, endangerment and recklessly displaying a weapon.