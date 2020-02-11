4 people arrested after a firearm was shown to Trump supporters

Two adults and two teens were arrested on Sunday in connection with a weapons incident in Nogales, police say.

NOGALES, Ariz. — Two adults and two teens were arrested after a weapons incident against a gathering of Trump supporters on Sunday afternoon in Nogales.

Nogales officers responded to the 200 block of West Mariposa Road at around 12:30 p.m. for a report that a group of people were not wearing masks. Officers learned when they arrived that it was a gathering of Trump supporters, police said.

While officers were on the scene, someone relayed information that a man had approached the group and displayed a handgun. Officers located the suspect in the parking lot in a black sedan, police said.

While officers attempted to detain the man, two girls and another male attempted to prevent the arrest. All four were taken into custody, police said.