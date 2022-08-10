Four men detained after reports of shots fired near Arizona State Fair

Phoenix police say there are no reported injuries or property damage at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Four men were detained following reports of shots fired near the Arizona State Fairgrounds Saturday evening.

Phoenix police say officers working the fair heard gunshots in the area. Witnesses told officers they saw the alleged shooters take off in a car shortly after the reported shooting.

Officers stopped the car and detained the four men. Phoenix police say firearms were located in the suspects' vehicle.

Police say there are no reported injuries or property damage at this time.

Officers are investigating what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for further updates.

MORE: Subscribe to 12News on YouTube

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.