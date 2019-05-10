PHOENIX — An Arizona man suspected of terrorism is out of jail.

Ismail Hamed has been behind bars ever since he was shot while attacking a Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputy but now, a judge is letting him go home.

“Are you still allegiant to ISIS?” asked 12 News reporter Bianca Buono as Hamed walked out of the Lower Buckeye Jail on Friday morning.

The 18-year-old Fountain Hills man did not make any comments to reporters as he walked out of jail alongside his mother. He's charged with terrorism and aggravated assault.

RELATED: MCSO and FBI investigation reveals why Fountain Hills teen was charged as a terrorist

“I am owing my allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria," said Hamed during a 911 call in January.

When MCSO responded to that 911 call, chaos ensued.

"I will shoot you! Drop the knife!" shouted an MCSO deputy as Hamed came at him with a knife moments before firing two shots.

RELATED: Video shows attack on MCSO deputy by teen accused of terrorism

Hamed has been in custody ever since.

“There is no evidence before the court that he has changed where his mindset was in January of 2019 which presents a dramatic threat to the community," said a lawyer representing the state.

But despite the state's warning, a judge granted Hamed's release.

“I think it’s important for my client to be released because of his age," said Hamed's lawyer.

Hamed is now on house arrest with strict guidelines, including 24-hour electronic monitoring. He cannot leave his Fountain Hills home without permission and without at least one of his parents. Hamed is also banned from using the internet. Hamed's family was instructed to password protect all of their devices.

“You cannot access the internet through any device whatsoever," said the judge.

RELATED: Fountain Hills man accused of terrorism out of jail until his trial

Dr. Richard Bloom, the Director of Terrorism, Intelligence and Security Studies at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott weighed in on Hamed's release.

"I'd be surprised if he actually is a significant threat and of course if he were, he wouldn't be released," said Dr. Bloom.

Hamed's trial is scheduled for May 2020.