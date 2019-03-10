PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man facing a terrorism charge has been released from jail as he awaits trial.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Thursday ordered 18-year-old Ismail Hamed of Fountain Hills be placed on house arrest and get an electronic monitor until his trial starts next year.

PREVIOUS: MCSO and FBI investigation reveals why Fountain Hills teen was charged as a terrorist

The trial had been scheduled to begin later this month, but has been pushed back until May 14, 2020.

Hamed was indicted on two charges of terrorism for allegedly providing assistance to the Islamic State and engaging in an act of terrorism.

RELATED: Terrorism suspect's mother called 911 reporting him missing, new evidence shows

He also was charged with aggravated assault for brandishing a knife and throwing rocks at a county sheriff’s sergeant in a Jan. 7 encounter outside a Fountain Hills substation.

RELATED: Video shows attack on MCSO deputy by teen accused of terrorism

Hamed was shot and wounded after ignoring warnings to drop the weapon.