FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - One man is dead and another man is in custody after a bar fight led to a shooting in Fountain Hills on Thursday night, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says.

Per MCSO, shots were fired at Bruno's Bar and Grill around 11 p.m. Thursday after two men had a verbal and physical altercation. One of the men pulled out of a handgun and shot and killed the other man.

The man killed was identified as Matthew Dylan Gilmore, 28.

The suspect, Christopher Charles Ruether, 25, was booked into jail on charges of manslaughter and discharging a firearm in city limits.

The investigation into this incident is still open and actiive, MCSO says.