A Fort Mohave man found dead in his home, stepson arrested

45-year-old Robert Kurowski was found dead after a concerned third party called the deputies for a wellness check.

FORT MOHAVE, Ariz. — A Fort Mohave man has been arrested and accused of murder after his stepfather was found dead on Wednesday.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office received a call for a wellness check on Robert Kurowski, 45, around 7:30 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.

The caller said the home was locked and had blankets covering the windows. The caller allegedly entered the house through a window and saw blood and smelled a strong order before calling 9-1-1, according to officials.

When deputies arrived, they found Kurowski dead and determined it was a homicide. Officers noticed that Kurowski's vehicle was also missing, according to the sheriff's department.

The vehicle was reported stolen and an attempt to locate was put out to all agencies.

While deputies were on the scene, Kurowski's vehicle was found driving in the area. They attempted a traffic stop but the driver proceeded. Deputies pursued the vehicle and ended up in the desert east of Mohave Valley, according to the sheriff's department.

The driver was 22-year-old James Rosario Downing, the stepson of the victim, according to officials.

Downing was arrested and booked at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman for second-degree homicide and unlawful flight, according to officials.