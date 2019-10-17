Police say a man died after a suspect hit him with a metal pole in downtown Phoenix Wednesday night.

John Kallay died of his injuries after he was found lying in the street unresponsive near 12th Avenue and Madison Street.

Police say officers were flagged down by a witness who was chasing the suspect at 12th Avenue and Jefferson Street at 10:07 p.m. The suspect was running, carrying a four-foot metal pole, police say.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Forrest Alvin Miles III. He was taken into custody and is facing charges of manslaughter and possession of dangerous drugs.

Police did not provide other facts in the case, like if the suspect was impaired or if they suspect and the victim knew each other.