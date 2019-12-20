The Yuma Police Department confirmed one of its former officers was arrested Thursday for alleged sexual conduct with a minor while he was assigned as a neighborhood school resource officer.

Yuma PD said an investigation began into Officer Bobby Garcia in May after a complaint was reported to police. The complaint stated the sexual misconduct took place between 2017 and 2018.

Garcia was working as a neighborhood school resource officer who assisted schools that did not have resources officers at the time of the alleged conduct, according to what the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board found.

Investigators from Yuma PD's sex crimes unit reportedly have cell phone records and other forms of digital media that support their case.

Garcia faces charges of sexual conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, furnishing harmful items to minors, luring a minor for sexual exploitation and tampering with evidence.

"The Yuma Police Department takes the safety of our community very seriously and we are constantly reviewing our policies and procedures to ensure they are comprehensive and current with the standards of the profession," a statement from the department said.

Garcia was hired as a sworn officer in June 2015 and he resigned June 2019 after being placed on administrative leave, the department said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact Yuma police or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.

