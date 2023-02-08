Former Valley attorney sentenced to prison for sex crimes

A Maricopa County judge sentenced Edward Maldonado to spend six years in prison after he was found guilty of sexual assault and sexual abuse.

PHOENIX — A former Valley attorney was sentenced Friday to six years in prison after a Maricopa County jury convicted him of sex crimes.

Edward Maldonado, 48, was additionally ordered to register as a sex offender and spend 10 years on probation following his prison sentence, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

A jury found Maldonado guilty last month of committing sexual assault and sexual abuse in June 2014.

“Justice prevailed today for the victims of a lawyer who took advantage of his position and his stature to sexually abuse and take advantage of women in the legal profession,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement.

Mitchell commanded the victims for reporting the defendant's actions and testifying against him in court.

“I am very proud of this office for standing up for these victims and helping them find justice," the prosecutor added.

Maldonado's law license was suspended in 2018 after a complaint was made against him with the State Bar of Arizona, according to the Arizona Republic.

