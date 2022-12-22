Former Tucson cop accused of human trafficking in southern Arizona

Richard Daniel, 37, was taken into custody Tuesday night in Cochise County on suspicion of human trafficking.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A former Tucson police officer is facing human trafficking charges after he was apprehended Tuesday night with five undocumented migrants in his vehicle.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office detained 37-year-old Richard D. Daniel near Tombstone after a deputy discovered several immigrants in his car. Daniel was also allegedly armed with multiple weapons, CCSO said.

The passengers were turned over to Border Patrol for processing and Daniel was booked into jail for human trafficking.

Daniel had worked for the Tucson Police Department until he was terminated in 2019 following allegations of misconduct, according to local media reports.

A woman told investigators Daniel forced her to perform oral sex on him in exchange for not taking her to jail on an outstanding warrant.

Daniel pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful sexual conduct and was placed on probation for three years.

>> VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Expolicía de Tucson acusado de tráfico humano en el sur de Arizona

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.