Former Snowflake, AZ teacher faces child sex abuse charges for allegedly assaulting relative

Melvin Hansen is facing charges out of Utah, however, 12 News has learned he's been accused of sexually abusing a child before.

SNOWFLAKE, Ariz. — A former teacher from Snowflake, Arizona is now facing child sex abuse charges for allegedly assaulting a child relative nine years ago.

12 News has learned that the current charge isn’t the first time Melvin Hansen has been accused of sexually abusing a child.

Hansen is facing three charges of aggravated child sexual abuse out of Utah, where the alleged abuse of his relative is believed to have occurred.

“It’s been really hard on her, I mean she’s really become a changed person because of this,” John, the victim’s father said.

12 News is only identifying John by his first name to protect his daughter.

John said his daughter told him that Hansen, an older relative, sexually assaulted her only six months ago.

“I’m angry, I’m mad,” John said.

Hansen is a longtime, former teacher of Snowflake Unified School District.

The superintendent, Hollis J. Merrell, told 12 News that Hansen taught in the district for 27 years and retired in 2007.

“He does a great job of looking like the type of person that would never do this,” John said.

However, while Hansen was still a teacher, 12 News has learned Snowflake Taylor Police Department investigated him in 2003 and 2006.

Snowflake Taylor Police Department said Hansen is considered a person of interest in the 2006 case, which is related to child sex abuse.

However, the department said those cases were closed. Information on the victim or victims of that case was not released by the department.

“Back then, we didn’t believe it, we just thought there’s no way that man is capable of that,” John said.

The Snowflake Taylor Police Department said the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is reopening those cases after John’s daughter’s case came to light.

John is now hoping any other potential victims will come forward.

“Your story is going to be believable now,” John said.

Hansen has been extradited from Snowflake to Utah. Records show Hansen is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.

12 News did contact Hansen’s attorney for comment but has not heard back.

John is still wanting to see Hansen held accountable, despite the time that’s passed since the alleged abuse.

“This is a pattern in his life that has gone on for decades and I don’t think he’ll stop,” John said.

