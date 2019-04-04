PHOENIX - A former Phoenix police officer is in jail after investigators developed probable cause to arrest him on a 12-year-old sexual misconduct allegation.

According to police, a victim said Michael Mason, 28, committed sexual conduct with her when he was in high school and she was in kindergarten.

Court documents say the victim told a therapist in March about the sexual misconduct and the therapist reported the incident to the Department of Child Services, which reported it to Phoenix PD.

During a phone call with the victim's mother, Mason admitted to committing sexual conduct with the victim while he was babysitting her, court documents say. He also admitted to it during his interview with police.

Phoenix PD said Mason had been an officer on the force for around three years. He resigned from Phoenix PD prior to being booked into jail on one count of sexual conduct with a minor.

“I am shocked and appalled to hear the details of this investigation," Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said. "I am confident in the investigative process, as well as the current stringent hiring and background investigation process under my watch as Police Chief. It is incumbent upon our organization to review these processes to ensure we are making every effort to detect and address these types of incidents.”

Mason is being held on a $35,000 bond.