Former Phoenix high school teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student

Aude Odeh, 35, was a teacher at Barry Goldwater High School for several years.

PHOENIX — A former Phoenix high school teacher has been arrested after police say he had a sexual relationship with one of his students.

Aude Odeh, 35, was a teacher at Barry Goldwater High School for several years until his arrest.

Phoenix police say he resigned from his position in April after it was reported that he was allegedly sending inappropriate messages to his students.

Peoria police conducted their own investigation and say Odeh had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student in June 2015.

He was arrested in Peoria on May 13 and has been charged with sexual conduct with a minor and child molestation.

After Odeh's arrest, the Deer Valley Unified School District issued the following statement:

Each day, our staff works to protect the safety and well-being of our students. When allegations surface that a staff member has violated policy and/or committed a crime, we will always act swiftly and in the best interest of our students.

