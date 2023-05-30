Former Peoria teacher found guilty for 11 out of 28 abuse charges

A Maricopa County jury recently convicted the former Peoria teacher 11 out of 28 criminal counts. Students had accused him of inappropriately touching them.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A former Peoria teacher accused of committing inappropriate conduct with several of his students has been convicted of multiple crimes.

Ricky Ordway, who had taught at Sun Valley Elementary School, was recently found guilty of aggravated assault and attempt to commit child molestation after a lengthy trial in Maricopa County Superior Court.

The 47-year-old was facing dozens of criminal charges but the jury decided to acquit Ordway on 17 out of 28 counts, court records show.

Ordway was arrested in 2019 after students accused him of making them feel uncomfortable in the classroom.

According to the Arizona Board of Education, girls alleged that Ordway would squeeze their knees, thighs, and abdomens.

Ordway allegedly told investigators he would sometimes poke students in their ribs because it was part of "his culture in the classroom."

The students alleged Ordway told them not to tell anyone about the touching because he would "get kicked out of school," ABE records show.

Ordway had his teaching certification revoked by the state in 2020.

Ordway was found guilty of eight counts of aggravated assault committed against eight different victims and three counts of attempted molestation.

The jury acquitted Ordway on multiple counts of child molestation and sexual abuse, records show. The defendant will be back in court again next week for further proceedings.

