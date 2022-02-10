Former Peoria police officers accused of embezzling funds

The Arizona Attorney General's Office has obtained an indictment against two police officials who allegedly stole funds from a law enforcement association.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Two former Peoria police officers have been indicted for charges involving fraud and theft.

Mitchell Fuller, 33, and Cameron Lebbon, 46, are accused of collectively taking nearly $50,000 from the Peoria Police Officer's Association and spending the funds on personal expenses.

Fuller had been the association's treasurer and Lebbon had been the president, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office. Police associations lobby on behalf of law enforcement personnel to get better working conditions or benefits from police agencies.

The theft allegedly took place between 2018 and 2020. Most of the charges in the indictment are listed as Class 2 felonies.

Fuller was terminated from the police department in October 2020 for an unrelated incident and Lebbon retired in May 2021, before the state's fraud investigation was completed, the city of Peoria said in a statement.

"Both employees no longer are employed with the City of Peoria. We hold all members of our department to the highest standards and thoroughly investigate all incidents of alleged misconduct," the statement said.

