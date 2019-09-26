A former Peoria police officer has been charged for allegedly accessing criminal history information without authorization.

Amaury Fernandez was recently charged with one count of unauthorized access to criminal history information, the Peoria Police Department announced Wednesday.

Fernandez resigned from the department on Sept. 5 after he was placed on administrative leave when the department began investigating him.

He was with the department for just over two years.

The department said it was notified of the allegation and immediately began an internal investigation and a criminal investigation. The department did not say when it was notified of the claim.

Officer Brandon Sheffert told 12 News that the department believes it was a single incident.

The criminal investigation has been submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review and charges.

Police Chief Art Miller said in a statement that he was "deeply disappointed" by Fernandez's actions, "as we hold all members of our department to the highest standards."

"We conducted a thorough investigation and acted swiftly to hold the employee accountable, who resigned prior to the investigation being completed," Miller continued.