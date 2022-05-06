Former PCSO deputy arrested for allegedly stealing wedding card boxes

Landon Rankin, a former deputy for the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, was arrested this week on suspicion of crashing wedding venues and stealing card boxes.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A former Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy has been arrested by Chandler police on suspicion of crashing multiple weddings in the Valley and stealing items from the venue.

Landon Rankin, 54, was arrested this week after investigators allegedly connected him to several wedding thefts in Mesa, Gilbert, and Apache Junction.

Chandler police were notified last month of a possible theft at a local wedding venue where a box containing gifts for the bride and groom had been stolen.

Investigators reviewed security footage and observed Rankin allegedly stealing the card box and walking out of the venue, court records show. Chandler police later learned Rankin had allegedly crashed several other weddings throughout the East Valley.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested Rankin and he allegedly admitted to crashing some wedding ceremonies because he wanted to listen to the bride and groom exchange wedding vows.

Investigators allegedly found a couple of checks that had been stolen from one of the wedding venues in Rankin's possession, court records show.

Before his arrest, Rankin had been an investigator for PCSO and worked on some high-profile cases, including the murders of Loretta Bowersock and Amber Hess.

According to Rankin's LinkedIn page, he worked at PCSO for more than 20 years before retiring in 2015.

State records show Rankin surrendered his peace officer certification in 2018.

The former police officer is now facing several criminal charges including burglary and drug possession.

Chandler police are asking anyone who may have been allegedly victimized by Rankin to contact the agency at 480-782-4130.

