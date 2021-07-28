Former Oro Valley teacher arrested for sexual misconduct, according to police

Mark Lindrud was arrested by Oro Valley police in Aurora, Colorado due to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor, officials said.

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Detectives from Oro Valley Police Department have arrested a former Arizona teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a minor.

Mark Lindrud, 49, was arrested Wednesday after police traveled to Aurora, Colorado, to serve a warrant issued for numerous counts of sexual misconduct, according to documents.

Lindrud was a teacher at Ironwood Ridge High School in the Amphitheater School District from August 2002 to May 2003. According to reports, Lindrud engaged in sexual contact with a 14-year-old student in his class.

At the time of the arrest, Lindrud was employed as a teacher in the Aurora Public School District, according to police.

The Oro Valley Police Department and Aurora Police Department in Colorado coordinated to take Lindrud into custody.

Lindrud is facing three counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15, one count of sexual abuse of a minor and 17 counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 18. He is being held on a $1 million bond, according to officials.

There is only one victim on record at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with knowledge of this incident or additional information should call Oro Valley Police Department at 520-229-4900.

