A former Northern Arizona University student is in jail awaiting his upcoming sentencing in a 2015 shooting in which another student was killed and three others wounded.

Charges against Steven Jones originally included first-degree murder.

This undated booking photo released by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows former Northern Arizona University student Steven Jones

He ended up pleading guilty Jan. 9 to manslaughter in 20-year-old Colin Brough's death and to three counts of aggravated assault.

A sheriff's official said Jones reported to the Coconino County jail Friday night.

The 23-year-old Jones' sentencing hearing is scheduled Feb. 11.

Superior Court Judge Dan Slayton gave him a week before ordering him to report to jail after he pleaded guilty.