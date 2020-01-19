Editor's note: The above video is from an earlier newscast.
A former Northern Arizona University student is in jail awaiting his upcoming sentencing in a 2015 shooting in which another student was killed and three others wounded.
Charges against Steven Jones originally included first-degree murder.
He ended up pleading guilty Jan. 9 to manslaughter in 20-year-old Colin Brough's death and to three counts of aggravated assault.
A sheriff's official said Jones reported to the Coconino County jail Friday night.
The 23-year-old Jones' sentencing hearing is scheduled Feb. 11.
Superior Court Judge Dan Slayton gave him a week before ordering him to report to jail after he pleaded guilty.