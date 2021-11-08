Former Mesa police officer accused of animal cruelty, forgery

Former officer Spencer Allen was arrested in Apache Junction after police said he was seen on surveillance video committing animal cruelty in April.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A former officer with the Mesa Police Department was arrested for allegedly dragging his dog on the road with his truck, investigators said Wednesday.

Spencer Allen was arrested in Apache Junction after police said he was seen by several witnesses and captured on surveillance video committing animal cruelty in April while off-duty.

A witness can be seen in the video trying to flag the truck to stop, but the driver continued speeding forward down 37th Avenue, according to police.

Apache Junction Police said Allen took the dog to a shelter and said he wasn’t its owner and found the animal on the side of the road, but vets told police that the dog appeared to be familiar with Allen and its injuries weren't consistent with being struck by a car as he claimed.

Police said Allen signed a document that said he wasn’t involved with the dog’s injuries, and he has since been charged with forgery.

The dog was severely injured and had to be euthanized.

Allen resigned from Mesa Police in May.

