Former Maricopa County Recorder’s associate gets 2 years for adoption scheme

Lynwood Jennet was sentenced on Tuesday after running an adoption scheme unlawfully paid for by Arizona taxpayers.

ARIZONA, USA — Attorney General Mark Brnovich has sentenced the co-defendant in the Marshallese Adoption Fraud Scheme to two years in prison.

Lynwood Jennet, plead guilty in 2019 to Conspiracy to Commit Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices, two Counts of Theft and Failure to File a Tax return, ultimately helping Paul Petersen run an adoption scheme unlawfully paid for by Arizona taxpayers, and Brnovich sentenced her to two years in state prison, according to official documents.

"Today's sentence demonstrates that if you defraud Arizona taxpayers, you will be held accountable,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “This investigation and successful prosecution conclude a model example of how local, state and federal law enforcement agencies can work together to serve their communities.”

In April 2019, a social worker at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center contacted law enforcement after a birthmother listed Jennet as her emergency contact, notary and interpreter. The social worker told detectives that she was the third woman in less than a month to come to the hospital under simal circumstances, according to the Attorney General's Office.

This investigation was lead by the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) and Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigation (HSI).

“The defendants in this case, knowingly and willfully defrauded taxpayers for the sole purpose of lining their pockets with proceeds stemming from illegal financial activity,” said HSI Special Agent in Charge Scott Brown. “HSI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to help stop financial fraud and deceptive practices. Let this sentence serve as a reminder – those who believe they won’t be caught are wrong – you will be brought to justice.”

Since pleading guilty in December 2019, Jennet has been on house arrest and subject to electronic monitoring and was taken into custody after today's sentencing hearing, according to documents.



In accordance with Jennet’s plea agreement, she will pay restitution in the following amounts:

$28,001.97 to AHCCCS

$6,591.00 to the Arizona Department of Revenue (Failure to file Tax Return – Class 5 Felony)

Petersen was sentenced to five years in state prison for running the fraudulent adoption scheme. His sentence will consecutively run with his federal sentence of six years. Arizona's sentencing agreements were not part of a global settlement, according to the Attorney General's Office.

