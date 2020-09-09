Former Maricopa County detective among 5 arrested during child exploitation operation

Christopher Butts, a former Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detective, is accused of soliciting a minor for sex for the second time this year.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Five men have been arrested after a months-long crackdown on child sexual exploitation in Arizona, the Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday.

Several law enforcement agencies collaborated in what was called Operation Home Alone 2.

One of the suspects, 44-year-old Christopher Butts, is a former Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detective and is accused of soliciting a minor for sex for the second time this year.

Butts was arrested after allegedly messaging a 13-year-old girl on a dating app for sex in March. DPS says he was out on bond when he was rearrested for the new charge.

The four other suspects are also accused of trying to lure a child for sex. DPS says the men are:

Ryan Kellerman, 36, of Maricopa

Daniel May, 40, of Maricopa

Matthew Salley, 38, of Maricopa

Jordan Holloway, 26, of Maricopa

The arrests were made between August 26 and September 3.

DPS says the operation is still ongoing.