Former Maricopa County detective accused of soliciting sex from 13-year-old

Police say the girl repeatedly told the suspect she was underage, but he pursued a relationship with her anyway.
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A former detective with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is accused of soliciting sex from a 13-year-old girl.

Christopher Butts allegedly messaged the victim on a dating app in March. Police say the girl repeatedly told Butts she was underage, but he pursued a relationship with her anyway.

Investigators documented sexually explicit messages allegedly sent by Butts.

After the girl's family notified police, Butts was confronted by officers and arrested. Police say he claimed he had no intention of having sex with the girl and was actually going to warn her parents.

The MCSO says Butts was hired by the department in 2009, and he worked as a detective in the major crimes division until resigning in 2014.

Butts was booked into the Pinal County Jail and has been booked for one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

