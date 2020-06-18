Paul Petersen pleaded guilty to charges he is facing in Arizona relating to his allegedly fraudulent adoption business.

Former Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen pleaded guilty to charges he is facing in Arizona relating to his allegedly fraudulent adoption business.

Petersen entered a guilty plea to four felony counts of fraudulent schemes and practices on Thursday.

Here is a quick guide to the case that has spanned across months and spread across state lines.

Petersen was arrested in October after officials across three states say he was running an illegal international adoption scheme for years.

The scheme was allegedly centered around women from the Marshall Islands.

In Arizona, Petersen was also accused of claiming the women were Arizona residents so they could obtain state benefits.

Petersen would allegedly pay each pregnant woman up to $10,000 to put their children up for adoption. He would then allegedly charge adoptive families $30,000 to $40,000 per child.

Petersen eventually resigned from his position as Maricopa County assessor and Eddie Cook was appointed to replace him.