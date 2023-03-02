Former DPS trooper sentenced after pleading guilty to kidnapping, sex assault

Tremaine Jackson was arrested in 2019 after a woman alleged the trooper had pressured her to touch him before letting her go during a traffic stop.

PHOENIX — A former Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper has been sentenced to five years in prison and lifetime probation for sexual abuse and kidnapping.

Tremaine Jackson was arrested in 2019 after a woman said the trooper had pressured her to touch him before letting her go during a traffic stop in the Valley, according to court documents. Other women then came forward with similar allegations.

Jackson pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Attempted kidnap with sexual intent

Unlawful imprisonment with sexual intent

Unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer

Bribery with sexual intent

Fraud with sexual intent

In August of 2022, a regulatory board tasked with disciplining Arizona's police officers took action to ensure Jackson could not continue to work in law enforcement.

The Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board voted to revoke Jackson's peace officer certification for the misconduct allegations related to his criminal case.

The revocation occurred three years after Jackson was terminated from DPS.

Jackson's lawyers had previously disputed the allegations made against him, claiming he was the victim of a "smear campaign."

