DNP: Former DPS trooper sentenced to 5 years in prison, lifetime probation for kidnapping, sex assault

Tremaine Jackson was arrested in 2019 after a woman alleged the trooper had pressured her to touch him before letting her go during a traffic stop.

A former DPS trooper has been sentenced to five years in prison and lifetime probation for sexual abuse and kidnapping.

According to court documents, Tremaine Jackson pled guilty to attempted kidnapping with sexual intent, unlawful imprisonment with sexual intent, unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer, two counts of bribery with sexual intent, and one count of fraud with sexual intent.

Jackson was arrested in 2019 after a woman alleged the trooper had pressured her to touch him before letting her go during a traffic stop in the Valley. Other women then came forward with similar allegations.

Court documents state Jackson “illegally detained women he found attractive” and used his position as a DPS trooper to “further his predatory behavior.”

In August of 2022, a regulatory board tasked with disciplining Arizona's police officers took action to ensure Jackson could not continue to work in law enforcement.

The Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board voted to revoke Jackson's peace officer certification for the misconduct allegations related to his criminal case.

The revocation occurred three years after Jackson was terminated from DPS.

Jackson's lawyers had previously disputed the allegations made against him, claiming he was the victim of a "smear campaign."

