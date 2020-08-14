Former Buckeye Union coach accused of having sex with minor

Calvin Washington allegedly told officers he met the girl a year and a half before and was her former basketball coach.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A former Valley high school coach was arrested last week and is accused of having sex with an underage girl.

On August 5, officers got reports of two people having sex inside a car near Estrella Parkway and Roosevelt Street, according to the Goodyear Police Department.

Police found Calvin Washington, 22, with the 17-year-old girl inside the white Honda Civic, and officers say both of them admitted to having sex.

Washington is a former coach with the Buckeye Union Hgh School District, according to police. Police say Washington told officers he met the girl a year and a half before and was her former basketball coach.