10-year Buckeye police veteran charged with felonies in perjury investigation

Charles Cosgrove allegedly accessed personal information illegally with police resources, investigators said.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A 10-year veteran of the Buckeye Police Department was arrested after an internal investigation found he used a police database to illegally access people's personal information, investigators said.

Former police officer Charles Cosgrove has been charged with numerous felonies in the investigation, including 21 counts of perjury and five counts of unauthorized access of criminal history, the department said.

The department reportedly started the investigation after a supervisor at the station came forward with concerns of misconduct, officers said. Cosgrove resigned from the station before the investigation was completed.

Officers arrested Cosgrove after information allegedly provided by an unnamed third-party launched a separate criminal investigation, where officers found he had unlawfully gained access to numerous criminal and personal histories of people.

The criminal investigation is ongoing.

