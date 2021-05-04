Former border patrol agent identified as serial Arizona rapist, police say

John Daly III was identified as the East Valley rapist who terrorized women across the state from summer 1999 to late 2001, according to Mesa police.

An accused serial Arizona rapist on the loose for decades was arrested on Tuesday, and Mesa police say he is a former Border Patrol agent.

John Daly III, 57, was identified as the East Valley rapist who terrorized women across the state from summer 1999 to late 2001, according to Mesa police.

The alleged crimes happened in Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, and Bisbee. Investigators say eight rapes had similar factors and three cases were definitively connected by DNA evidence. But police say the case went cold in the following years.

Police say new DNA technology called SAKI (Sexual Assault Kit Initiative), led officers to Daly. Investigators say he had a home in all of the cities as each crime happened.

DNA evidence gathered last month connected Daly to crimes in Mesa and Gilbert, and he was arrested in Sierra Vista with help from multiple agencies including the FBI and Border Patrol

Daly was booked for charges related to three of the eight cases, and authorities say more charges could follow.

If you or someone you know may have additional information regarding John Daly III, please call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

