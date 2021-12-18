Former ASU officer's family thanks police for catching suspect

In court documents, police saw that Meeks parked the car after hitting Phillips, then ran away while telling witnesses to call 911.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The family of a former ASU Police Sergeant, who was killed in a hit-and-run last week, is thanking police for finding the suspect.

Retired Sgt. Al Phillips was hit and killed while on his morning.

"He was an artist," Phillips's wife Donna said. "That's what he went to school for, graphic design and he thought he was going to be the police sketch artist."

But Donna Phillips said her husband chose another path when he started going out on police calls. He spent 27 years as a police officer with ASU before retiring about 10 years ago.

According to Donna, he became a model retired husband. He never stopped painting and drawing. He took up gardening and had just hung the Christmas lights for his favorite holiday.

"Just, you know, doing what he could while I'm working so the house could keep going," Donna said. "He was great."

Phillips was on his way to meet friends at the park when the tragedy happened.

“He did that every morning for years," Donna said. "And then at around 7:30, when I started work...he'd come through the door.”

Al didn’t come home on time. Donna said she was about to head to the park to find him when she saw the police cars down the street.

A driver had veered into a bike lane, then on to the sidewalk, and hit Phillips.

According to police, the driver was Jeron Meeks. In court documents, police saw that Meeks parked the car after hitting Phillips, then ran away while telling witnesses to call 911.

Police said they couldn't find him when they arrived.

But Meeks dropped a hotel keycard and was recorded on security cameras in the neighborhood. Police said meth and fentanyl were found inside the car.

After he was arrested, court records show Meeks was caught on jail cameras telling another inmate he had "killed a guy with his car."

“I do want to thank everybody," Donna said. "Tempe Police Department did a great job. I'm so happy that they were able to catch this guy.”

It's a small justice for Donna, but not one that will bring her beloved husband back.

“I want to remember him as the man I was supposed to be married to," Donna said. "He was my second husband, but it was just right for us.”

Up to Speed