Former Arizona high school coach sentenced to prison for abusing minors

Daniel Scott Larsen, the former wrestling coach at Winslow High School, has been sentenced to six years in prison for sex crimes.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — A former Arizona high school wrestling coach has been sentenced to prison for abusing minors over the course of several years.

Daniel Scott Larsen, 40, was sentenced last week in Navajo County Superior Court to six years in prison after the former Winslow High School coach pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes.

Larsen admitted to sexually abusing a high school student from the time the victim was 15, according to the Navajo County Attorney's Office.

The defendant was additionally found guilty of abusing three other victims who were extended family members of Larsen's.

“These crimes spanned decades and affected children ages five to 15, when the abuse of each of the four minor victims began,” Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon said in a statement. “It takes courage to come forward, whether it’s been a few hours, a few years, or a few decades since a crime occurred."

After serving his prison sentence, Larsen will be placed on supervised probation for 15 years, register as a sex offender, and perform 300 hours of community service.

Larsen was indicted by a grand jury for over 20 counts of various sex crimes back in October 2022. Many of the charges dated back to the 1990s.

He pleaded guilty to sexual conduct with a minor, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, and three counts of public sexual indecency to a minor.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.