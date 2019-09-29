A former Arizona Department of Public Safety employee was arrested by the FBI on Saturday on nearly two dozen charges, the department announced.

Rene Algara was arrested on 21 felony charges related to money laundering and five felony charges related to falsifying government documents.

Algara was fired before he was arrested, but the department did not clarify exactly when he was terminated.

He had worked at the Arizona Department of Public Safety since 2016. Algara was assigned to the highway patrol division in Cochise County.

Paperwork showed that he worked at the Bisbee Police Department prior to his hiring.

12 News has reached out to the Department of Public Safety for more information. FBI spokesman Glenn Milnor said the FBI was unable to comment.

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Not guilty plea by former DPS trooper accused of asking drivers for sex

RELATED: Former DPS trooper 'illegally detained women he found attractive,' court documents show