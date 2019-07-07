CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Florida man accused of throwing lit firecrackers under a sleeping child’s bed told deputies it was a “prank gone wrong.”

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Morrison, 44, lives in a tent outside and went into the home where the child was sleeping without permission.

The homeowner told deputies Morrison threw a string of lit firecrackers under a 9-year-old’s bed where they were sleeping. The homeowner said he used a stick to chase Morrison out, according to deputies.

Deputies said when they found Morrison he had about two grams of methamphetamine in his pocket.

Morrison is charged with burglary, child cruelty without great harm and possession of a controlled substance.

