Flagstaff police investigating a second-degree shooting homicide

A suspect has been apprehended but additional evidence and witness accounts are being collected after a man is found dead at a local residence

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Flagstaff police are investigating a shooting incident after finding one man dead and arresting another early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a male being shot and apparently dead on the 500 block of South Agassiz Street. When they arrived, a victim was located in a residence with a significant injury and was pronounced deceased, police said.

While investigating the scene, officers found another man passed out in the alleyway nearby with blood on his clothing. Lemuel Anthony Littleman, 29, was arrested and officers reported he was intoxicated.

Witnesses said an altercation between Littleman and the victim had taken place and it led to a shooting. Littleman admitted his involvement and said he considered the victim a good friend, police said.

Littleman was arrested and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility for second-degree murder charges.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to gather evidence and witness accounts. The victim's identity is not currently known.