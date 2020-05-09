Flagstaff kidnapping suspect's prior criminal record surfaces

A prior criminal record, much of which having to do with alcohol abuse, has been surfaced after a Flagstaff attempted kidnapping.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A man accused of trying to kidnap a baby from a Flagstaff grocery store has had multiple prior run-ins with the law, according to court documents.

Jeffrey Roholt, 59, is accused of grabbing a shopping cart with a baby in it and walking out of a Basha’s in Flagstaff on Thursday.

The mother of the child noticed and stopped them before they got too far, police said.

Roholt has several prior arrests, mostly stemming from alcohol abuse, according to the court records.

In 2006, police arrested him for aggravated DUI with two of his teenage sons and a friend in the car.

In 2018, police arrested him for allegedly raising a large knife to his wife and then stabbing pillows around her.

The arresting officer wrote that Roholt seemed very intoxicated, and indicated on the court documents that Roholt was an addict.

He was on probation for the prior domestic violence charge, but probation officers said he tested positive for alcohol this past April.

He had also been accused of skipping months of drug tests and diluting his urine so it would test negative on other occasions.

On his Facebook page, he wrote about attending AA meetings.

Roholt was also a professional chef. He wrote that he’d been trained at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America.

He bounced around different kitchens in Phoenix and Flagstaff, he posted about cycling and skiing and making sack lunches for the homeless.