Flagstaff police investigate Molotov cocktails after small fires extinguished

Flagstaff police are searching for suspects in an on-going arson investigation.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Small fires near homes and schools prompted a police investigation Wednesday.

Flagstaff police responded to a call around 2 a.m. Wednesday regarding multiple small fires spread throughout the 1400 block of N Fourth Street.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fires, which were first set to a large pine tree and unattached garage. Broken glass and glass bottles filled with what was assumed to be gasoline were littered throughout. The area suffered significant damage.

Officers combed the area searching for suspects when they found what they believed to be Molotov cocktail devices.

The Flagstaff Police Department Criminal Investigations unit is working to identify any suspects responsible.