Five suspects arrested for Pima County murder of 49-year-old man

After two weeks of interviews, detectives identify five individuals connected to July 18 crime
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Five suspects have been arrested and booked for multiple felonies following a homicide more than two weeks ago. 

On Saturday July 18, deputies responded to a shooting call around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they located a victim. Richard Ulibarri, 49, showed signs of trauma and was eventually pronounced dead on the scene, police said. 

Deputies were told that the suspects fled on foot and no other information was provided. They conducted multiple interviews which led to the arrest of five people, police said. 

All will be charged with multiple felonies including First Degree Murder. They are currently booked at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. 

