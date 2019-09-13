PHOENIX — Investigators are looking for two men who ran off after an armed burglary at a fire station Thursday night, according to Phoenix police.

Police said firefighters saw a man breaking into their fire engine in the fenced station yard near Dobbins Road and 43rd Avenue.

The firefighters tried to detain the suspect, but a second suspect started shooting at them. Police said nobody was hit by the gunfire.

The two suspects were last seen running away southbound. Police set up a perimeter but could not find the suspects.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will investigate, as the fire station is in its jurisdiction, police said.

Police did not give a description of the suspects.