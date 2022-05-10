Man dies after fight at Phoenix gas station turns violent

Phoenix police said a man died early Monday morning after getting into a confrontation with two men at a local gas station.

PHOENIX — A man has died after a verbal fight at a Phoenix gas station turned deadly early Monday morning.

The Phoenix Police Department said the victim, a man in his early 50s, was shot around 1:30 a.m. during a confrontation with two men at a gas station near 35th Street and McDowell Road.

The two suspects ran off before police officers arrived at the scene. The victim, who has not been identified, later died at the hospital.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made and Phoenix police continue to investigate the man's death.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.