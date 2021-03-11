Over 300,000 fentanyl pills seized in huge west Valley drug busts

The Goodyear Police Department is participating in a new initiative to target west Valley drug dealers.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Over 300,000 fentanyl pills were seized, along with other drugs and hundreds of thousands of dollars in two separate drug busts in the west Valley.

A man was arrested on Dec. 9 after the Goodyear Police Department used a search warrant and found him in possession of 271,256 fentanyl pills. He was also found with methamphetamine, cocaine, $255,000 in cash, four guns and three vehicles at a house in Phoenix.

Brian Meza-Raya, 18, is facing multiple felony charges related to alleged drug distribution, officials said.

In a separate incident, the Glendale Police Department seized nearly 40,000 laced M30 fentanyl pills, almost 30 lbs. of cocaine and $60,000 in drug money.

In October, Goodyear police began participating in a new DEA initiative specifically targeting west Valley narcotics dealers.

“Our goal is to keep drugs and crime out of our neighborhoods. Last week the DEA kicked off their 'One Pill Can Kill' campaign, and this significant drug seizure aids in getting drugs off our streets and away from families,” said Goodyear police chief Santiago Rodriguez in a news release.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.