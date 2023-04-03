Hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills seized by Maricopa County detention officers

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said more than 440 pills have been seized during jail intakes over the past few weeks.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said over the past few weeks hundreds of pills believed to be fentanyl have been found and seized by detention officers as they take new people into the jail.

According to authorities, officers have taken more than 440 pills along with other drug paraphernalia during the booking process for new inmates.

The items were found during observation and strip searches.

"One of the incidents an inmate attempted to hide something in his pocket after being let out of the restroom," the sheriff's office said. "Upon further search, the inmate was found to have a green leafy material, believed to be marijuana, and a white powdery substance, believed to be cocaine."

The latest incident happened on Sunday. An individual being processed for intake into the jail was found with 100 blue pills suspected to be fentanyl.

All of the inmates found with drugs and related items have charges pending against them, the sheriff's office said.

