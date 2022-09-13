Phoenix PD: 1kg of fentanyl powder; 2,000 pills seized during multiple traffic stops

Phoenix police say they discovered over 1kg of fentanyl powder, 2,000 fentanyl pills, 4 handguns and $13k in cash were recovered during multiple traffic stops.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police seized 2,000 fentanyl pills and other items during multiple traffic stops of suspected drug dealers, the department shared Tuesday.

During the stops conducted by Phoenix Neighborhood Enforcement Team officers the following items were seized:

1kg of fentanyl powder

2,000 fentanyl pills

$13,000 in U.S. currency

4 handguns

The Phoenix Police Department's NET, works closely to align police response to the distinct needs of specific areas, according to the Phoenix PD website.

