Federal grant could help Scottsdale police clear DNA crime kit backlog

The Scottsdale Police Department was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to reduce the backlog of DNA crime kits.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A grant from the Department of Justice could help the Scottsdale Police Department reduce a backlog of crime kits.

Scottsdale police use DNA to solve crimes every day.

“DNA is a really powerful evidence tool in court. It can be used to even prove someone’s innocent potentially in a crime as well," Officer Aaron Bolin said.

All that evidence is stacking up in the city's crime laboratory where it waits to be processed.

The lab currently has a backlog of about 200 DNA kits, according to Bolin.

Bolin said about 129 of those kits are from sexual assault cases and about 71 kits are from crimes against people cases.

Kits for crimes against people and sexual assault crimes are kits that are moved to the front of the line.

“Those kits and those DNA processes are prioritized to make sure that we don’t have an unknown dangerous person out there in our community continuing acts of violence," Bolin said.

Kits are considered backlogged if analysis isn't started within 30 days.

The number of backlogged cases grows every year, according to a Scottsdale City Council report.

The report said there were 176 backlogged kits at the end of 2020, 254 in 2021 and 336 in 2022.

Bolin said the lab needs at least one more forensic scientist to clear the backlog.

“We have staffing shortages here at every level. Both at the forensic science and scientist level and also then police officers and professional staff that we hire here and so that contributed to part of the backlog." Bolin said.

The Scottsdale Police Department received a $250,000 grant from the United States Department of Justice that would allow them to hire another forensic scientist and continue paying another who was hired using a grant awarded last year.

“The grant money can also go for equipment and the maintenance of that equipment," Bolin said.

Before the lab can use the money, the Scottsdale City Council needs to vote to accept it.

Bolin said if they do, detectives will be able to solve crimes much quicker.

“Obviously our main priority is to ensure justice for our victims and the best way we can do that is get through this backlog to make sure these cases are prosecuted successfully in the courts," Bolin said.

The report said the department expects to apply for this grant annually. If the program ends and alternative funding isn't found, the two positions funded by the grant would be eliminated.

The City Council is expected to vote on the grant during their meeting on Tuesday night.

