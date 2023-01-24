Federal agent from Mesa gets probation for using government car to drive for Lyft, Uber

Sean Nelson of Mesa had been a special agent for the Department of Homeland Security before he got caught driving his government vehicle for unauthorized uses.

MESA, Ariz. — A former Homeland Security agent from Arizona has been ordered to pay the federal government money he earned while using his work vehicle to drive for Uber and Lyft.

Sean M. Nelson, 44, of Mesa was sentenced last week to two years of federal probation after pleading guilty to theft of government property, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.

Between 2019 and 2021, Nelson used his government-owned vehicle to work for private companies while he was still on duty for Homeland Security. The agent would drive for Amazon, Lyft, and Uber at times when he should have been working for the government, prosecutors said.

As a result, Nelson has been ordered to pay about $134,000 in restitution, which was much of the salary he earned while utilizing government property for unauthorized uses.

Nelson has also resigned from the federal agency.

“His dereliction of duty was a grave disservice to his hard-working law enforcement colleagues and the taxpayers alike,” said United States Attorney Gary Restaino.

