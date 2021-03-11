FBI seeking the identity of unknown man in infant sexual exploitation case

The unknown individual is likely to be between the ages of 30 to 40 years old, the FBI said.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Law enforcement officials are searching for the identity of an unknown man who is believed to be involved in a sexual exploitation case of an infant.

The unknown individual is likely to be between the ages of 30 to 40 years old. He is also described as a white male with brown hair a mustache and a beard.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the FBI's tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Authorities have yet to release the following information:

Where the man may be located

Where the pictures were taken

How the pictures were acquired

The status of the infant

The following images are of the unknown male from the FBI:

