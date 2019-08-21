CHANDLER, Ariz. — The FBI needs the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing three banks in Tucson and one in Chandler.

The suspect, referred to as the "Red Beard Bandit" for his red-colored beard, landed on the FBI's radar in April. He reportedly walked into the Pima Federal Credit Union on Pantano Road in Tucson and handed the teller a note on a manilla envelope. The note said he had an explosive device and demanded money. The teller complied and he left the bank with the money.

The suspect pulled off similar robberies at two other banks in Tuscon in May and in June.

FBI

On August 8, the same man hit the Wells Fargo on East Ray Road in Chandler. The suspect handed the teller a note and mumbled something. The teller couldn't understand what he was saying and subsequently called over another teller.

At that time, the suspect showed them a handgun and demanded money. The FBI says he pointed the gun discreetly at a customer and threatened to hurt the customer.

The tellers handed over the money and he ran from the bank.

FBI

The suspect is a white bald man 35 to 45 years old. He is between 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs 175 to 200 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a hat and a long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI's Phoenix Field Office at (623) 466-1999, or may submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov. You may also contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).